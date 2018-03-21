An in-built cooling system, Tecno’s new smartphone seems too good to be true

| Published Wed, March 21st 2018 at 13:04, Updated March 21st 2018 at 13:13 GMT +3

(Courtesy)

This isn’t the first time that Africa’s leading smartphone makers, TECNO Mobile have dropped several hints regarding the release of an innovative phone that would revolutionize the mobile market and enhance user experience. A few months ago, the rumour mill buzzed about TECNO launching a flagship smartphone with a first of its kind feature in Africa which turned out to be the CAMON CM with the 18:9 full screen display to the delight of many tech consumers & enthusiasts.

Well what do you know? The rumour mongers have once more started muttering once again and the unconfirmed reports gathered suggests that the next TECNO smartphone could be released as a duo?? and would also possess yet another first of its kind camera feature that would cause a ripple effect throughout the smartphone ecosystem. Reports also suggest the device will be launched sometime next month on a global stage in Lagos, Nigeria.

Could the new camera feature be a 60MP rare camera (is it rear or rare), a camera with super pixel zoom or a camera with an ability to adequately perform an MRI scan on people? Sounds like wishful thinking to be honest but we never can really tell. Combining the rate of technological advancements in recent times and TECNO Mobile’s track record of churning of premium quality products, anything is possible.

Just when you thought we all had seen it all as in regards smartphone creation, TECNO Mobile always seem to have something new and innovative up their sleeves. Not only is this new smartphone rumoured to possess a unique and previously unheard of camera feature but it’s also said to come with an inbuilt cooling feature that would keep the phone fully optimised through a series of background cleaning. The smartphone is rumoured to come with an in-built cooling system, the best things in life truly come in small packages. (Courtesy)

Furthermore, the next TECNO smartphone is suggested to be a CAMON (the specific model remains undisclosed) and it’s also said to come with a state of the art facial recognition system, large in-built storage and the latest android operating system.

While there is no way to validate this information at this point of time but while we wait for an official launch, release or statement from TECNO, we can only hope that some of these claims circulating online have some truth to them as it would be yet another bold effort from TECNO, stretching the imagination of the average tech consumer and redefining their expectations as to pertaining to their smartphone user experience.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840