Turkana bans sale of fish following cholera outbreak

| Published Tue, March 20th 2018 at 16:07, Updated March 20th 2018 at 16:18 GMT +3

Fish on display. More than 78 cholera cases have been treated since January in the county. [File, Standard]

Turkana county has banned the sale of fish following an outbreak of cholera.

Speaking to the press, the county executive in charge of health and sanitation Jane Ajele said they had banned the sale of fish to curb the spread of the disease that has claimed one life.

ALSO READ: Nuns say they were tortured, enslaved in Ecuador

“Unfortunately, one cholera-related death has been reported in Kalokol where fishing takes place. We have now banned the fish trade. We do not want the likelihood of contaminated fish getting out of Turkana. We have also closed all the eating places in the affected area,” said the health executive.

According to the county government, the ban on the fish trade will remain in force for a fortnight as authorities monitor the situation.

The county official said there are plans to move residents of Longech away from the shoreline.

She noted that 178 cholera cases have been treated since January when the outbreak was first reported in Katilu, Turkana South.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“So far, all the 178 cases reported have been treated and discharged. Some cases were reported in Kalokol Ward, Turkana Central Sub-County, especially in the two main fishing villages of Kalokol and Longech. Twelve cases were reported in Kalokol and thirty-six cases in Longech,” said the executive.

Ajele further assured residents that the situation was under control but added that they had put measures in place to stop the spread of the disease.

“No new cases have been reported. My officers are still on high alert. They are monitoring and continue to sensitize the people on hygiene and sanitation,” she said.

Ajele also advised residents to take precautions when visiting areas prone to cholera and noted that they can visit a county health facility and get free doxycycline tablets for prevention.

ALSO READ: MCAs: Don’t cap our share from crude oil

She added that the ministry and its partners from UNICEF, Save the Children, International Rescue Committee, World Vision, Afya Timiza and Red Cross had played an essential role in efforts to stopping the spread by donating pharmaceuticals and non-pharmaceuticals for prevention and treatment.

Last year, 3,304 cholera cases were reported in the country according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.