Mwarania is demanding a settlement of Sh82.4m for ‘unfair’ dismissal

| Published Tue, March 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 19th 2018 at 18:05 GMT +3

Ousted Kenya Reinsurance (Kenya-Re) Managing Director Jadiah Mwarania

Ousted Kenya Reinsurance (Kenya-Re) Managing Director Jadiah Mwarania’s case challenging his dismissal promises to be an epic legal battle as he seeks millions of shillings in compensation.

He has already filed an application at a Nairobi court contesting the board’s decision to send him home.

In a supporting affidavit filed at the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi, the former Kenya-Re boss is demanding a settlement of Sh82.4 million for what he considers “unfair dismissal”.

We could, however, not access the board’s defence by the time of going to press.

Mwarania, who according to court papers, has been drawing a monthly salary of Sh1.86 million had three more years remaining on his second five- year term. He wants Kenya-Re to pay what he claims to be the remaining 37 months of his salary amounting to Sh68.95 million.

He is also claiming Sh11. 2 million for three months that he could have taken leave and earned a leave allowance. On top of that, he wants to be paid what could have turned into an annual salary increment of Sh1.87 million for the three remaining years he was to serve.

Alleged shortcomings

He is also claiming a telephone allowance of Sh370,000 for the three years he would have been in office. The affidavit filed in court after his exit last week gives details of an alleged by the board to oust him.

Mr Mwarania says in the court papers that prior to his sacking, the board had been serving him with “unwarranted” letters touching on his alleged shortcomings which he adequately responded to. He says he was surprised to be served with the termination letter.

Mr Mwarania noted that he reported to work on the morning of his sacking only to find the board “had already decided his fate.”

“I was summoned to the boardroom at around 8.00am where I was informed of my dismissal and handed over a letter of termination without any notice, hearing or justification,” says the former MD in court papers.

But the former Kenya-Re top honcho’s problems, according to his affidavit, started with the confidential letter that he received from the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua in June last year directing him to put in place measures to ensure some board members were replaced during the company’s 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in July this year.

Those to be replaced were Chair David Kimei and members Maina Mukoma and Chiboli Shakaba. They were to be replaced by Michael Monari, Hilda Muchuku and Julius Koros respectively.

“I strongly believe that my compliance with the directive of the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service was the genesis of the perceived issues with some of the board members particularly, those who were supposed to retire in the aforesaid AGM,” says Mr Mwarania.

He says it was after getting the directive that Mr Kimei sent him a memo under the reference “perennial lapses in the management of the corporation”, raising alleged deficiencies on Kenya-Re’s balance scorecard which he blamed on the CEO.

The board in October 2017 moved to contract the services of audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) to undertake an audit of the firm’s business processes which was submitted on February 7, this year.

The report, according to Mr Mwarania, was critical of his business leadership.

“The chairman of the company’s Human Resources (HR) Committee did address me under a memo referenced “management lapses” and besides raising alleged adverse findings of the aforesaid review report of PWC, I was required to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against me,” he says in the affidavit.

On March 6, the HR chairman further served Mwarania with an invitation to a disciplinary hearing scheduled for March 9.

Defended decision

“I sought more time as opposed to the two-day notice I had been given,” he says in the affidavit.

Three days later, however, the board pulled the plug on Mr Mwarania’s contract, summarily dismissing him on March 12.

Mr Kimei, in a statement announcing the dismissal, defended the board’s decision, saying the CEO had “served his purpose and it’s time to have a new blood at the helm of Kenya-Re.

“The board reached its decision following a review of the corporation’s five-year strategic plan (2018-2022) and the milestones that it is looking forward to achieving. The board believes that the corporation has great potential and can achieve a bigger purpose with fresh leadership,” he said in the statement.

“The termination of Mwarania’s contact followed due process as stipulated in the corporation’s HR Manual.”

Mwarania had served at Kenya Re for 27 years, beginning as a management trainee in 1990 before ascending to the helm in 2012.

His position has been taken by Michel Mbeshi, the general manager, property and administration in an acting capacity.