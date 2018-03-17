increase in power prices comes as long rain season starts

| Published Sat, March 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 16th 2018 at 20:52 GMT +3

The cost of electricity will sustain an upward trend this month after the Energy Regulatory Commission increased fuel charges.

Power prices have been going up in the last year on account of increasingly relying on thermal power plants as water levels in hydroelectricity dams decline following a prolonged dry spell.

The Fuel Cost Charge (FCC) will increase to Sh5.35 per unit of electricity consumed this March, a 19 per cent increase compared to Sh4.51 per unit in February. The FCC component in the power bill has nearly doubled over the last six months, rising from Sh2.85 in August 2017.

The fuel charge is a pass through cost to consumers and relates to cost incurred in producing electricity using diesel fired thermal generators, whose use goes up whenever there is a decline in generation from other major sources of electricity production. The drought experienced last year has resulted in declined power generated from hydropower dams and increased reliance on thermal plants.

In a public notice Friday, ERC said “all prices for electrical energy…. will be liable to a fuel cost charge of plus 535 Kenya cents per kWh for all meter readings to be taken in March, 2018.”

ERC adjusts the fuel charge every month. Other items on the power bill that are adjusted monthly are the foreign exchange adjustment component and the Water Resource Management Authority (WARMA) levy.

The forex charge, which cushions power industry players from fluctuation in the local currency when paying loans denominated in foreign currency, has gone down marginally to 90 cents from Sh1.19 in February. The spike in power prices comes as the long rains season starts, which is hoped to increase water levels at the different hydroelectric dams in the country and hopefully give power consumers some reprieve.

Power from the hydro plants is the cheapest at Sh3 per unit while consumers pay about Sh22 per unit of electricity from the thermal plants. The Ministry of Energy in early February said it planned to shut down the power generating station at Masinga dam due to the low water levels but with the rains this plan may be suspended.

WATER LEVELS

Different parts of the country have already experienced heavy rains over the last two weeks, with the Meteorological Department expecting power production from the hydro dams to start going up in the coming months.

“The Seven Forks, Turkwel and Sondu Miriu catchment areas are expected to experience near-normal to above-normal rainfall during the coming season (March-May). It is, therefore, expected that the level of water in the hydroelectric power generation dams will gradually improve,” said the Department in its forecast for the March to May season.