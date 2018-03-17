Government woos Indian experts in textile, scraps work permit fees in sector

| Published Sat, March 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 16th 2018 at 20:44 GMT +3

The Government has moved to woo Indian expatriates into the textile sector by scraping the $2000 (Sh200,000) work permit fees for foreign workers in this sector.

Speaking during the launch of a two-day bilateral trade and investment promotion event between Kenya and India, Cabinet Secretary for Industry, Trade and Co-operatives Adan Mohamed said skilled foreign workers in the textile sector will by end of this month be exempt from paying this fee in a move aimed at revamping the moribund textile sector.

The workers will enjoy this incentive for two years, after which they will start paying work permit fees of $100 (Sh10,000).

“We are working towards improving our competitiveness and one of the key things we need to do is make it easy for companies and those skills to come in Kenya,” Mohamed said.

The theme for the two-day event that will include panel discussions is: “Kenya’s Big Four Agenda & India’s Partnership in Realising this Vision.” Textile is one of the sectors President Uhuru Kenyatta hopes will help realise one of the pillars of Big Four- job creation.

Mohamed said while emphasis on expatriate skills will be on upstream like in spinning, they are keen on reviving their entire cotton sector. “Most of the experts that will be talking about will be at the at tail-end, not production,” said Mohamed.

The Government through Rift Valley Textile Mills (Rivatex EA), which received Sh3 billion financing from the Government of India for technology upgrade, will be the first buyer of the cotton produced by farmers.

“Rivatex will then process it into a fabric and sell it in the domestic market,” added Mohamed.

The Indian High Commissioner to Kenya Suchitra Durai confirmed that Rivatex will be receiving the first batch of these equipment from Luxury Machine Works Limited.

