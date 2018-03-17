Nema, city authorities failed taxpayers on response to deadly flood waters

| Published Sat, March 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 16th 2018 at 20:41 GMT +3

The National Environmental Management Authority

The deaths and havoc caused by heavy rains in Nairobi is an indictment on the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema), the County Government and the Disaster Management Authority.

The authorities are in deep slumber and not worth the huge public funds they are drawing. In just two days, at least 12 people have reportedly been killed in different parts of the city, thousands displaced and property worth millions of shillings destroyed.

Warnings by weather experts to brace for heavy downpour notwithstanding, it is unacceptable that after over five decades of independence, we still cannot handle floods. Drought and floods are expected natural phenomena that ought not to catch authorities unawares.

Where were Nema and city authorities when private developers were putting up structures on riparian areas and waterways?

Where were they when substandard buildings were coming up, only to collapse due to poor workmanship when their weak foundations crumple because of rain water? Where were they when contractors of the new Outering Road blocked existing drainage systems?

One would question the rationale behind the ban on plastics while nothing is done to clear the menace from the drainage system. Equally to blame for the floods is uncollected garbage which has been washed into the already clogged drainage system.

Unlike cities elsewhere exposed to serious floods such as Bangkok in Thailand, Nairobi is neither low lying nor close to the sea to be affected by high tides. All excess water can easily flow into the Nairobi River and its tributaries with proper planning and strict enforcement of by-laws.

It is unfortunate that Nema and city authorities wait for disasters to happen. Kenyan taxpayers demand forward-looking and visionary authorities who can anticipate danger.

As for the Disaster Preparedness Authority, they have nothing to show for their existence when people continue dying from predictable and preventable disasters.

