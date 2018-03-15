Environment CS Tobiko on spot for suspending director Emilio Mugo

| Published Thu, March 15th 2018 at 17:33, Updated March 15th 2018 at 17:50 GMT +3

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko. [Photo by Moses Omusula/Standard]

NAIROBI, KENYA: Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko is under fire from a section of MPs over a recent decision to suspend the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) director Emilio Mugo.

On Thursday members of the National Environment and Natural Resources led by their chairperson Kareke Mbiuki demanded for the immediate reinstatement of the director, noting that he was sent away without following due procedure.

KFS Board chairperson Peter Kinyua, announced the suspension of Mugo and other top official of the body, appointing career forester Monica Kalenda to replace him at the helm of the key organisation.

“We are not happy with the manner in which Mugo was suspended, as it was done arbitrary manner before a probe on him was conducted and concluded. The CS and the KFS board chair must ensure he is reinstated,” said Mr Mbiuki.

The chairperson said it was wrong for the CS and the board to harass staff in the service, at a time when the body should be concentrating on ensuring that people plant more trees because of the ongoing heavy rains.

Among other roles of forest service is overseeing tree replanting, beefing up security in forest zones in the country and also facilitating public education and awareness on forestry.

Hilary Kosgei (Kipkelion West) a member of the committee said CS Tobiko and the KFS Board chairperson should stop taking the law into their hands. He pointed out that the two officers should be investigated

“This issue where top public servants use boards to sack people, so that they look like they are working should stop. We want continuity in public service, no public servant should be condemned unheard,” said Kosgei.

Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East) said CSs should act within the law, noting that the unilateral decisions they are making is giving President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto a bad name.