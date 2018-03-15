Nema arrests more people over plastic bags

| Published Thu, March 15th 2018 at 17:10, Updated March 15th 2018 at 17:24 GMT +3

Police arrests traders who do not comply with the ban on plastic bags at Kibuye market in Kisumu County

KISUMU, KENYA: More than 12 suspects using banned plastic bags were on Thursday nabbed in Kisumu as the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) intensified a crackdown on the bags.

There was drama in various parts of the town as Nema officials ransacked shops for plastic bags with the police who accompanied them forced to fire in the air to disperse crowds who were against the exercise.

Among those arrested include women selling foodstuffs in various parts of the town.

Also arrested were women with young babies.

At Mamboleo market, the officials aborted the exercise after residents started hurling stones at their convoy after they nabbed four suspects.

Other women at the market took to their heels leaving behind their groceries with a number of residents claiming that they were being targeted unfairly.

Antony Saisi, the Nema Country director who led the operation said that several people were still using the banned plastic bags and warned that they will bring all of them to book.

The official noted that a number of traders and hawkers were still using plastic bags to package their goods in the lakeside town.

"We have arrested about 12 people today and we are continuing with the exercise to ensure that everybody complies," said Saisi.

He noted that there is need for government agencies to work together to block smuggling of the plastic bags to Kisumu.

