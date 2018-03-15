Co-operative Bank’s profit drops by 7 per cent

| Published Thu, March 15th 2018 at 09:50, Updated March 15th 2018 at 09:55 GMT +3

Co-operative Bank Group Managing Director Gideon Muriuki

NAIROBI, KENYA; Co-operative Bank Group has recorded 7.3 percent drop in profit last year due to challenging economic environment compared to 2016.

Profit before tax slowed to Sh11.4 billion compared to Sh12.7 billion recorded in 2016.

Co-operative Bank of South Sudan that is a unique Joint Venture (JV) partnership with Government of South Sudan (Co-op Bank 51 percent and GOSS 49 percent) made a profit before tax (PBT) of South Sudanese Pounds (SSP) 192 Million which was 135 percent higher than the SSP 82 Million posted in 2016.T

“This performance however translated to a monetary loss of Shs603 million in 2017 attributable to hyperinflation accounting occasioned by currency devaluation of the South Sudanese Pound,” said Gideon Muriuki, Group Managing Director.

The bank said that Key focus on digital banking, with the all-telco Mco-op Cash Mobile Wallet continues to play a pivotal role in the growth of non-funded income with over 3.6 Million customers registered.