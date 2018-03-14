Why businesses need to flex their airtime and data

| Published Wed, March 14th 2018 at 10:04, Updated March 14th 2018 at 10:07 GMT +3

Deadlines are usually most people’s nightmares. Why? A feeling of regret, haste, confusion and panic usually rocks you when you haven’t met it. Anxiety is one of the worst distractions and we are always heeded never to be anxious.

ALSO READ: Safaricom to reward M-Pesa users

Surprisingly, some people are able to take control of the situation. History is laden by great victories & discoveries just at the nick of time. But in our modern digital age, being at the top of your game defines your course at work and the progress in your life.

Take Leon Asewo for instance, a start-up founder in one of Kenya’s budding industries, event management. For Leon, being at the top of his game isn’t by choice, it’s his lifeline. With the ever-changing dynamics in his industry and clients who do their research even before contacting him, being one step ahead comes by default.

“Events are risky, but handsomely rewarding”, Leon says. He quit his 8-5 job to focus on a niche that he felt wasn’t really being catered for. Without any prior educational training in the field, networking and spending vast amounts of time and money on the internet; researching newest trends is core in his daily business routine. Scouting for great locations, taking pictures and uploading them to his blog and social media pages is critical to ensure he stands out in an industry where mediocre doesn’t really cut it.

“Time is money, as events need meticulous planning from finish till the end.” Leon states, “I’m always on my mobile phone; calling suppliers ensuring they are on schedule, delegating with my team on-ground and communicating to clients with hour-to-hour follow-up from finish till the end.”

On one instance, Leon couldn’t be on ground to assure things were running smoothly, but a video call with his assistant ensured everything was as to the client’s specifications. “It was quite a hectic day,” Leon recalls. “I had to ensure the décor was as agreed and the live video feed saved me at the nick of time. We were past deadline and disappointing the client wasn’t part of the script.” He adds with a chuckle.

With communication to his team, client & suppliers being critical, Leon knows he requires an all-new flexible way to call, browse and SMS. The fact that Safaricom Flex also rewards him for using the service is a blessing in disguise. “Even when I’m paying my suppliers through Mpesa I get more Flex rewards!” He excitedly exclaims.

“In this business you have to be money-conscious,” he mentions with confidence. “A coin saved today is what ensures my profit is higher tomorrow.”

ALSO READ: How to make money using Safaricom’s Lipa Na M-pesa service