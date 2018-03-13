Women employees at Microsoft complain of sexual harassment, discrimination Next Story
Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Safaricom to pay customers using Lipa Na M-pesa service

By Standard Reporter | Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 09:31, Updated March 13th 2018 at 09:36 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA:  Safaricom has launched a new customer reward campaign dubbed Lipa Na M-PESA Cash Back Promotion.  The promotion is part of the company’s strategic intent to bolster the usage of the Lipa Na M-PESA for retail purchases.

ALSO READ: Telcos mull 5G roll-out amid coverage concern

The promotion, which will run for the next two months, will see customers who meet their weekly target receive monetary amounts ranging from Sh 5 to Sh 100. Customers can confirm their target and spend by dialing *234#.

“Lipa Na M-PESA already offers a versatile and secure mobile payment solution that provides a seamless customer experience. In addition, customers will now have the opportunity to get some money back in their wallets once they hit their targets” said Rita Okuthe, Director – Enterprise Business, Safaricom

Customers and merchants have in the last 12 months benefitted from a number of enhancements on Lipa Na M-PESA. In May 2017, Safaricom slashed the merchant fees by 50 percent while also making it free for merchants to accept payments of Sh. 200 and below. The company has also rolled out M-PESA 1Tap that reduces the number of steps required to make a payment while increasing the accuracy and convenience when paying by M-PESA.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya shows mobile payments were the most preferred mode of cashless payment in the country in December 2017, accounting for 88 percent of such transactions.

RELATED TOPICS:
Safaricom
Lipa Na M-Pesa

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Safaricom, Airtel Kenya lure subscribers with new deals

Safaricom, Airtel Kenya lure subscribers with new deals

Why multinationals are yielding to the allure of M-Pesa

Why multinationals are yielding to the allure of M-Pesa

Probe into CS Matiangi sms threat case extends to Safaricom

Probe into CS Matiangi sms threat case extends to Safaricom

Safaricom makes changes in M-Pesa business

Safaricom makes changes in M-Pesa business

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited