Safaricom to pay customers using Lipa Na M-pesa service

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 09:31, Updated March 13th 2018 at 09:36 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Safaricom has launched a new customer reward campaign dubbed Lipa Na M-PESA Cash Back Promotion. The promotion is part of the company’s strategic intent to bolster the usage of the Lipa Na M-PESA for retail purchases.

The promotion, which will run for the next two months, will see customers who meet their weekly target receive monetary amounts ranging from Sh 5 to Sh 100. Customers can confirm their target and spend by dialing *234#.

“Lipa Na M-PESA already offers a versatile and secure mobile payment solution that provides a seamless customer experience. In addition, customers will now have the opportunity to get some money back in their wallets once they hit their targets” said Rita Okuthe, Director – Enterprise Business, Safaricom

Customers and merchants have in the last 12 months benefitted from a number of enhancements on Lipa Na M-PESA. In May 2017, Safaricom slashed the merchant fees by 50 percent while also making it free for merchants to accept payments of Sh. 200 and below. The company has also rolled out M-PESA 1Tap that reduces the number of steps required to make a payment while increasing the accuracy and convenience when paying by M-PESA.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya shows mobile payments were the most preferred mode of cashless payment in the country in December 2017, accounting for 88 percent of such transactions.