?President Uhuru Kenyatta launches doctoral scholarships

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 08:49, Updated March 13th 2018 at 08:54 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta launches doctoral scholarship programme

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday presided over the launch of a doctoral scholarship programme named after him.

The programme is sponsored by the Chinese government.

The Aspire to the Zenith: President Uhuru Kenyatta Doctoral Scholarships Programme that will benefit at least 100 Kenyans is co-ordinated by the Directorate of the Confucius Institute at Egerton University, Njoro.

Uhuru presented the scholarship awards to the first 18 beneficiaries at the event held at State House in Nairobi.

He said the scholarship was the culmination of cordial relations between Kenya and China that had blossomed for centuries.

“The Sino-Kenyan relationship stands as a towering example of how two nations, continents apart, can forge bonds of unity and co-operation,” said the President.

He commended the close links between Kenyan and Chinese universities.

Uhuru said the scholarship programme fitted seamlessly into the Government’s 'Big Four' agenda.

Direct admission

The scholarship programme will offer 60 Kenyans direct admission into PhD training in agriculture and engineering, while another 40 will join master's degree studies.

“These initial 100 Kenyans will undoubtedly return home well-equipped to trigger advances in agriculture that will promote job creation and food security,” said Uhuru.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said the scholarships would boost Kenya’s efforts to achieve food security.

China’s Ambassador to Kenya Liu Xianfa and Confucius Institute Director at Egerton, Mohamed Abdille, also attended the event.