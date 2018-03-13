Marine experts oppose ferry deal Next Story
Nairobi-Mombasa highway blocked at Chyulu Hills as two trucks collide

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 07:41, Updated March 13th 2018 at 08:29 GMT +3

A section of the Mombasa Highway was Tuesday blocked following an accident involving a lorry ferrying LPG gas and another one carrying a 40 feet container at Chyulu Hills area causing fire from the leaking gas tank.

A driver of one of the lorries was killed while at least three other people were injured.

The accident, which occurred at about 2AM, blocked both lanes of the road. Police moved to the scene and stopped motorists from using the section.

This caused a huge traffic jam even as emergency service providers fought to contain the incident.

Police headquarters warned of a huge traffic jam on the highway but more personnel were sent to the area to address the mess.

Motorists from Nairobi heading to Mombasa should divert at Emali and take the Loitoktok- Taveta Road then head to Voi.

Those traveling from Mombasa to Nairobi to divert at Voi and take Taveta- Loitoktok- Emali Road to Nairobi.

More emergency services were mobilized to the area to help in managing the situation that had not been addressed by 7 am.

