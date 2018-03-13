Barclays faces tough branding dilemma ahead of name change

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 12th 2018 at 23:20 GMT +3

A man walks past the Barclays bank market branch along Muindi Mbingu Street in Kenya's capital Nairobi. [PHOTO: REUTERS]

When the London based Barclays Plc that owned over 60 per cent of Barclays Africa group decided to leave the continent, there was confusion at the local subsidiary. Barclays Bank of Kenya (BBK) Chief Executive Jeremy Awori refuted exit claims, only for it to materialise and unravel a few months later.

When Barclays Africa Group settled on ABSA Africa group as the new name, Awori was preparing to release the Kenyan unit’s results. The new name came as a surprise. It stole the thunder from the event. As Barclays rebrands, many are wondering what will really change.

ALSO READ: Over 300 employees exited Barclays Bank in 2017

Will BBK continue to be treated as ‘flower girls’ - the way Central Bank of Kenya Dr Patrick Njoroge put it or will it fundamentally change how the lender operates and relates with its parent bank?

According to BBK boss, the change of name and brand from the blue eagle to the red ABSA, initials of the Amalgamated Banks of South Africa has not affected customers’ affection for it.

“The assumption is that it has been resisted but actually the reality was neutral or positive. In South Africa and the Southern markets of course ABSA is a Sh700 billion ($7 billion) brand with higher affinity to those countries. The outcome is that we will probably be called ABSA Kenya Limited,” Awori said.

A market analyst from a pan-African advisory firm however says that Barclays Bank will do more to retain its customers as one of the biggest lenders to change its names in recent history.

“There will be serious branding and marketing campaigns to ensure that ABSA will be synonymous with Barclays from service delivery, quality of service, emotional connection with the new brand over the next three years, so there will be minimal risks,” the source from the advisory firm said.

Holding company

The biggest challenge for the bank are timelines. Barclays has to change the brand in the next two years - a process that has begun in the holding company in South Africa which in June will move to change name.

While the holding company has more aligned ownership between South African firms at 41 per cent, other international investors at 44 per cent and Barclays Plc with a 15 per cent stake, the subsidiaries in 10 countries will pose a challenge. BBK will have to seek shareholders approval to name change - something Alois Chami, a minority shareholder in the bank opposes saying it is a foreign imposed name. Once this is done, the bank will approach the Central Bank, Capital Markets Authority and Nairobi Securities Exchange for approval.

ALSO READ: Barclays to rebrand to Absa as profits fall

It will then need to address concerns of its customers who for a long time have been large corporates, and elite clients with limited inroads in the mass market.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, the financial institution now faces a disruption with the businesses that preferred dealing directly with London.

Renaldo D’Souza a research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank says this potent key risk for the lender, considering that some business were based on the Barclays Plc reputation.

“We however believe that the bank has put in place measures to contain this risk,” he said. While giving a performance review and outlook recently, Barclays Kenya CEO Jeremy Awori said the risk seen so far are instances where global business partners had expressed reservations but added that they were in consultations. He said that the bank had $898.5 billion in assets, a presence in 12 countries vis 1,207 branches and the third largest bank in the continent which would provide it an economies of scale.

Exit of Plc give Barclays the opportunity to handle more investments and offer more products while cutting down the red tape that characterised the global parent. “As to whether the bank will be able to take up more risk, it is too soon to tell at this point. We will be keen to see whether there will be a divergence from past policies on risk management,” D’Souza said. “We however think the bank could be better positioned now than before to have a better understanding of the dynamics of the markets they operate in, and be responsive to any developments affecting their business.”

Barclays can now offer loans quickly since the process will less time for approvals and invest in streamlining their core banking system across the subsidiaries on the continent.

Barclays Africa Group chief economist Jeff Gable for the first time came to Kenya to offer debt insights and outlook in the economy last month something they could not previously do. Mr Gable said they will be able to engage clients and the public with more debt research given that under Plc they were not allowed to share some of this information.

ALSO READ: Sectors that made a fortune after season of business gloom

Barclays believes it will still be key in arranging debt syndicates for corporates and governments despite its change in status.