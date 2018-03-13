Eveready boss upbeat despite losing battle with Energizer

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 12th 2018 at 21:20 GMT +3

[Photo: File]

Eveready East Africa is still optimistic of robust business despite losing a case against former shareholder, Energizer.

The company's managing director, Jackson Mutua, said since Energizer had appointed a local distributor in January last year, losing a case at the Court of Appeal meant 'nothing' to his strategy.

“This case means nothing to our business arrangement because we have already competed with their local distributor for one year while developing our own brand,” said Mutua.

Eveready went to the High Court to stop Energizer Holdings and Energizer Middle East and Africa Ltd from appointing a distributor of Eveready-branded products. It lost the case, even at the Court of Appeal.