SGR cargo measure breathes life into Embakasi depot Next Story
Daring thugs break into Habib bank, eat before escaping with money Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Eveready boss upbeat despite losing battle with Energizer

By Kamau Muthoni | Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 12th 2018 at 21:20 GMT +3
[Photo: File]

Eveready East Africa is still optimistic of robust business despite losing a case against former shareholder, Energizer.

The company's managing director, Jackson Mutua, said since Energizer had appointed a local distributor in January last year, losing a case at the Court of Appeal meant 'nothing' to his strategy.

“This case means nothing to our business arrangement because we have already competed with their local distributor for one year while developing our own brand,” said Mutua.

Eveready went to the High Court to stop Energizer Holdings and Energizer Middle East and Africa Ltd from appointing a distributor of Eveready-branded products. It lost the case, even at the Court of Appeal.

RELATED TOPICS:
Eveready East Africa
Energizer
Jackson Mutua
court paper

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited