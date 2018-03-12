Thugs break into Nairobi's Habib Bank, steal unknown amount

| Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 13:25, Updated March 12th 2018 at 13:35 GMT +3

Situation outside Habib Bank moments after the raid in which thugs escaped with unknown amount of money

NAIROBI, KENYA: Suspected thugs break into Habib Bank AG Zurich along Koinange St, Nairobi and steal unknown amount of money; top Nairobi detectives at the scene

The thugs are said to have used gas cylinders to break into safes and had time to eat inside the banking hall.

ALSO READ: Two thugs killed in botched robbery in Nairobi

Customers who turned for the normal services were directed to other branches in Nairobi’s Westlands and Industrial areas. Detectives at crime scene

Increased bank robberies are on the rise; in November last year, thugs broke into Kenya Commercial Bank, Thika branch escaping with Sh50 million.

The thugs accessed the branch and removed five containers of 50-real notes, with an estimated value of Sh50 million. They disabled the bank's internal alarms and sensors.