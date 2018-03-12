Thugs break into Nairobi's Habib Bank, steal unknown amount

NAIROBI, KENYA: Suspected thugs break into Habib Bank AG Zurich along Koinange St, Nairobi and steal unknown amount of money; top Nairobi detectives at the scene
The thugs are said to have used gas cylinders to break into safes and had time to eat inside the banking hall.
Customers who turned for the normal services were directed to other branches in Nairobi’s Westlands and Industrial areas.
Increased bank robberies are on the rise; in November last year, thugs broke into Kenya Commercial Bank, Thika branch escaping with Sh50 million.
The thugs accessed the branch and removed five containers of 50-real notes, with an estimated value of Sh50 million. They disabled the bank's internal alarms and sensors.