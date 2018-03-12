Murang’a county government gazettes reduced water tariffs

| Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 11th 2018 at 22:00 GMT +3

A water company has reduced its tariffs after three years of public pressure.

The Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company (Muwasco) had defied county government directives to lower the tariffs when four other suppliers had committed to complying with the orders.

ALSO READ: Bhang peddler stabs policeman to death

On Saturday, the company communicated the adjustments to its 14,000 customers to conform to the Kenya Gazette notice that ordered that low consumers pay Sh200 from Sh330 for using less than six cubic metres of water a month.

The tariffs were gazetted by County Secretary Patrick Mukuria and were a relief to consumers after a three-year wait.

The county government has also ordered that deposit for customers be reduced from Sh2,500 to Sh1,000.

Mr Mukuria said the tariffs would be effected by all the area's five water companies, as ordered by Governor Mwangi wa Iria, to ensure the public in all the eight sub-counties got connected to piped water.

Five companies

“All the five companies have no excuse but to bill the clients as per the approved tariffs,” said Mukuria.

Iria, upon his re-election, declared he would concentrate his energies on providing water to the more than 840,000 people in the lower areas at affordable rates.

Last week, Muwasco suffered a blow after the Water Services Regulatory Board ordered it to stop distributing water in Maragua town. The regulator declared that the Maragua area was the jurisdiction of the Murang’a South Water and Sanitation Company (Muswaco).

ALSO READ: Avocado farmers smile to the bank

Muwasco was directed to compensate Muswaco Sh7.5 million for water it had supplied to residents in Maragua, which had been sourced from the bulk water programme.

The three other water companies in Murang’a are Gatanga, Kahuti, and Gatamathi.