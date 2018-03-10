What rains? I stopped banking on that years ago

| Published Sat, March 10th 2018 at 10:39, Updated March 10th 2018 at 11:21 GMT +3

Joseph Nyaga who relies on irrigation water to farm various crops in the semi-arid Kiburu area of Mbeere North, Embu County at his tomato plots

In summary As other farmers are celebrating that they can now plant, one smart farmer who banks on irrigation water, is already harvesting

Before the onset of the current rains, most farms in semi-arid Mbeere in Embu County were dry.

However, Joseph Nyaga’s farm in Kiburu, Ciangera sub-location stands out from the rest, radiating in greenness.

While other farmers were anxiously waiting for the rains that finally came few weeks ago, Nyaga was ahead with a ready harvest of tomatoes and water melons thanks to irrigation.

Unlike swathes of land covered in shrubs courtesy of the unforgiving sun, Nyaga’s farm is dotted with succulent tomatoes, water melons, green maize and kales in various stages of maturity.

Last week, Nyaga, harvested 40 crates of tomatoes that earned him Sh48,000 in profit, he tells Smart Harvest.

At the moment, he has two-and-quarter acres under tomato crop which he is already harvesting and if all goes well at the market, he hopes to pocket close to Sh1 million in profit.

Constant water supply

To ensure a solid fallback plan when one crop fails, Nyaga, plants tomatoes and watermelons in different sections of his 26-acre farm.

Even though the two horticultural crops require plenty of water, especially in their early stages of growth, that is none of Nyaga’s worries.

After bearing losses from crops failure due to erratic rain patterns for years that relegated them to a life of dependencye on relief food, Nyaga and his village mate joined hands to start a community water project.

Changed their lives

With the help of technical knowledge and donation of pipes from Upper Tana Natural Resources Management Project (UTaNRMP), they tapped irrigation water from River Thuci, 11 kilometres away.

Nyaga, who is the chair of Green Paradise Water Project is the most successful farmer in the project.

Though he is now established, his journey like many farmers, has been dotted with thorns.

Born 64 years ago to peasant parents, Nyaga, a high school dropout has overcome several odds.

He has been an IDP, worked as a jua kali artisan, a scrap metal dealer, jobs which all proved frustrating.

Following the 2007-2008 post-election violence he lost Sh5 million property.

Frustrated, he relocated to his ancestral home where he ventured into rain-fed horticultural farming.

“It did not work out to my expectations. I would make money one season only to incur losses the next one after rains would stop a tad too early or fail completely,” he says.

After years of hits and misses in farming, lady luck smiled on him in 2015 when the idea to start the Green Paradise Water project was mooted.

With constant water supply, he planted water melons in two-and half acres and maize in one acre in early 2015 when the area was dry.

The constant water supply and sunshine saw his crops mature fast and he earned a net profit of Sh500,000.

Plants hybrid seeds

In just three years, Nyaga has established himself as a productive crop farmer, with a solid market that stretches to Nairobi, Nyeri and Meru.

For bumper harvest, he plants hybrid Rambo F1 tomato variety, which though pricey is billed as disease tolerant and fast growing.

“The cost of production of an acre of tomato averages Sh300,000. Cost of labour, manure, fertiliser and spraying chemicals is expensive. However, the returns are good” he says.

When planting his tomatoes, the farmer observes a spacing of 3ft X 1 and1/2 ft, to leave enough space to lay pipes.

On an acre, he applies 16 bags (90kgs) of special manure available at agrovets at Sh5,000 each. He also applies CAN fertiliser which sells at Sh1,500 for the government subsidised one and at Sh2,800 at stockists. He also uses DAP fertiliser.

He employs six workers every day but during harvestingseason like now, he engages up to 16 extra casuals.

Nyaga started harvesting two crates a week which increased gradually as the crop matured to peak time when he harvests even more than 50 crates twice a week.

The challenges he faces in tomato growing include caterpillars, which attack the fruits, and wilting.

Watemelon flies

“There is a type of wilting affecting my tomatoes and those of my neighbours. We are appealing to the government to send agronomists to advice on prevention and control,” he says.

Another setback is melon flies which he controls using chemicals.

The good thing is as the watermelons mature, the pests’ ability to attack reduces significantly.

Hence when the crop starts flowering, he does not spray it and instead applies foliar fertiliser.

Nyaga also has two acres under maize.

“I intercrop the maize and the watermelon to maximise on resource use. The excess fertiliser meant for the watermelons is used by the maize,” he says.

The earth dam he sank at a cost of Sh120,000 acts as a critical water reservoir as it can irrigate his crops for more than a week in the absence of any source of water.

[email protected]