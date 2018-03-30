The world's richest billionaires

| Published Fri, March 30th 2018 at 11:00, Updated March 30th 2018 at 11:10 GMT +3

There are now a record 2,208 billionaires in the world, Forbes counted, and their combined worth is $9.1 trillion, up 18 per cent from last year.

The US has the most billionaires (585), followed by mainland China (373).

Richest man in the world on-line market place supremo Jeff Bezos. (Courtesy)

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos is now the richest person in the world, according to the latest annual ranking from Forbes. The Amazon founder leads with an estimated net worth of $112 billion.

Bezos’ net worth has increased by $39.2 billion in just 12 months. According to Forbes, it’s the biggest single-year increase on the Billionaires List this century. His one-year gain alone comes out to about $5.26 (Sh532.31) for every living human—enough to buy everybody a cheap wallet on Amazon and a couple of coins to keep in it.

The first-ever centi-billionaire is actually $22 billion richer than the second richest person in the world, Bill Gates.

To translate the extent of his wealth, Kenya’s 2017/18 budget is set at Sh2.29 trillion, Bezos could sustain the country for up to 5 years with this expenditure.

Philanthropist and Microsoft impressario Bill Gates. (Courtesy)

Bill Gates

Microsoft Founder Bill Gates is now second richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $90 billion (Sh9.1 trillion).

The billionaire has sold or given away most of his stake in Microsoft, he now owns just over 1 per cent of shares.

Gates has invested in a mix of stocks and other assets. Warren Buffet. (Courtesy)

Warren Buffet

Warren Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is third with $84 billion (Sh8.49 trillion).

Buffett believes the best leaders are master storytellers who make it personal and turn crises into storytelling opportunities. Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault, a businessman and investor, is fourth with $72 billion (Sh7.28 trillion).

He is the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, the world's largest luxury-goods company

Within LVMH, Arnault owns Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand in terms of revenues, together with a string of fine wine and spirits makers including Hennessy cognac and Moet & Chandon champagne. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is fifth (2018) with $71 billion (Sh7.18 trillion).

The computer programmer and Internet entrepreneur dropped out of the reputable Harvard University to build Facebook.

Zuckerberg has seen his net worth sky rocket as the social network's stock price soared making him the fourth-richest member of the 2017 Forbes 400 list by net worth.