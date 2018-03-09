NHIF targets counties in sensitization programme

| Published Fri, March 9th 2018 at 11:17, Updated March 9th 2018 at 11:21 GMT +3

THIKA, KENYA: The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has rolled out a programme to sensitize Kenyans to register with the Fund to assist them in offsetting high medication bills which has led to families selling their property to meet the ever rising medical expenses.



Speaking in Thika Town during a sensitization exercise targeting Matatu crews and Boda Boda operators, an officer with the Fund Elizabeth Njeru said NHIF comes with many benefits that go a long way in ensuring that registered members benefit by having the fund settle hospital bills for both in-patient and outpatient treatment in Government, Mission, Private hospitals and also overseas treatment which are out of reach to many Kenyans.



“We are aware of the fact that many people are forced to conduct fundraisers to meet medical treatment while others are forced to sell their property unaware of the benefits of the fund and we are rolling sensitization in all the 47 counties to create awareness of our services so that as Many Kenyans as possible become beneficiaries of the fund to ease their suffering” said Njeru.



She said they have started by targeting Matatu crews and Boda Boda operators since their work environment is prone to accidents and they also have young families who require medical attention every now and then.



She said the fund is now catering for kidney dialysis expenses and cancer treatment where the fund pays a certain amount of money depending on the premium.



Njeru called on more Kenyans to register with the fund.

