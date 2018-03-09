Kwale Assembly passes motion to ban muguka sale and consumption

| Published Fri, March 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 8th 2018 at 21:48 GMT +3

Muguka farmers work in a farm in Kiamugaa area, Embu County. [Photo by Joseph Muchiri/Standard]

The county assembly has passed a motion to ban the sale and consumption of muguka in the county.

Muguka is a stimulant crop mainly grown in Embu County. It is believed to be more potent than miraa, which is popular in Meru County.

The plant, whose leaves are chewed raw, has been banned in several African and European countries.

The motion was sponsored by Kasemeni MCA Anthony Yama who said: "Consumption of muguka is destroying lives. It has also broken marriages."

Yama added: "This motion urges the county government to ban supply of muguka leaves in this county. This will also help address the current spate of violence by youths in this county. Consumption of muguka has also led to moral decay."

The MCA claimed muguka had turned men into zombies. "They can't work, can't look for jobs. All they do is chew muguka," he said.

"We will mobilise other counties in Coast region to ban muguka."

Dzombo MCA Patrick Mangale, while seconding the motion, said: "A whole generation is threatened by selling and consuming muguka. We must address this matter urgently."

Mangale said many students had dropped out of school due to consumption of muguka. "The students are busy looking for money to buy muguka at the expense of education."

He added: "In 10 years to come, we will not have youths who are responsible enough to lead this country unless consumption of muguka is checked."

Minority Leader Ndoro Mweruphe, who is also the MCA for Mkongani, supported the motion, saying muguka has no economic value.

The committee on health and the department of health are set to present a Bill soon that will be debated by the MCAs.