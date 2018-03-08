Jomo Kenyatta International Airport named Best Improved African Airport

| Published Thu, March 8th 2018 at 13:33, Updated March 8th 2018 at 13:35 GMT +3

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has won the Airport Service Quality Award (ASQ) for the most improved African airport. The awards, which are conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI), the global representative of world airports, are the most comprehensive program of analysing the experiences of travellers in airports.

"This recognition is timely, coming at a time JKIA is undergoing major reorganisation and modernisation works set to stamp its position as a regional hub," noted Jonny Andersen, the Kenya Airports Authority CEO and Managing Director.

ALSO READ: Story of JKIA security breach sparks a storm

“Today’s recognition shows that the measures we have put in place to improve services are beginning to bear fruit. The benefits of all agencies working as a team are clear to see. We still have a lot to do but I believe that we are on the right track.” Mr. Andersen added.

The results of the best airports, which cover the 2017 period, were found by surveying travellers using 343 global airports affiliated with ASQ. The recognition of JKIA for its top quality customer service was based on the views of passengers on 34 key performance indicators. The prestigious recognition marks a comeback for the country's largest airport, which last appeared on the ASQ awards list in 2014. Since then, the airport has been expanding, hoping to increase the number of passengers it handles from 6.5 million per year to 7.5 million.

“Objective measurement and benchmarking are critical in driving performance in any business especially in such a competitive and dynamic one as an airport,” said Angela Gittens, Director General, ACI World, who further congratulated the winning airports.

In Africa, Casablanca's Mohammed V Airport, Mauritius's Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport and South Africa's Durban International Airport emerged the best three.

The awards ceremony will be held between 10th and 13th September during the ACI Customer Excellence Global Summit in Halifax, Canada.