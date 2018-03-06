Safaricom, Airtel Kenya lure subscribers with new deals Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

New WhatsApp changes users will love

By Mirror | Published Tue, March 6th 2018 at 15:33, Updated March 6th 2018 at 15:43 GMT +3

All too often, changes to WhatsApp can be a pain to get used to - but the latest development appears to be one that the app's users will love.

ALSO READ: Lessons from large corporations

After much pressure, WhatsApp finally introduced the ability to delete messages in October last year - but only for seven minutes after they had sent it.

Now the app appears to be extending that time frame to over an hour.

Android beta users with the WhatsApp version number 2.18.69 will have the "Delete for Everyone" feature extended from 420 seconds to 4096 seconds - or 68 minutes and 16 seconds.

At the moment, it's only available to Android users and not to anyone that owns an iPhone.

But it suggests that the world's most popular messaging app - which is owned by Facebook - could roll out this change more widely in the future.

As well as the Delete for Everyone change, the site also notes there will be an upcoming feature called WhatsApp Stickers - another idea borrowed from Snapchat.

It's expected that in order to be able to delete a message for longer, you will have to have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your phone when the update arrives. Likewise, the recipients will also have to have the latest version installed.

How to delete a WhatsApp message:

ALSO READ: Truecaller settles on Nairobi for its Africa office

  1. Open WhatsApp and go to the chat containing the message you wish to delete.
  2. Tap and hold the message. Optionally, tap more messages to delete multiple messages at once.
  3. Tap Delete at the top of the screen > Delete for everyone.
RELATED TOPICS:
Whatsapp
instagram
Facebook
mark zuckerberg
Mobile apps

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

SME turns to Safaricom Flex bundle for efficiency

SME turns to Safaricom Flex bundle for efficiency

Facebook testing 'downvote' button

Facebook testing 'downvote' button

How to find out if someone's been 'stalking' you on Facebook

How to find out if someone's been 'stalking' you on Facebook

Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited