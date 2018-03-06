New WhatsApp changes users will love

| Published Tue, March 6th 2018 at 15:33, Updated March 6th 2018 at 15:43 GMT +3

All too often, changes to WhatsApp can be a pain to get used to - but the latest development appears to be one that the app's users will love.

After much pressure, WhatsApp finally introduced the ability to delete messages in October last year - but only for seven minutes after they had sent it.

Now the app appears to be extending that time frame to over an hour.

Android beta users with the WhatsApp version number 2.18.69 will have the "Delete for Everyone" feature extended from 420 seconds to 4096 seconds - or 68 minutes and 16 seconds.

At the moment, it's only available to Android users and not to anyone that owns an iPhone.

But it suggests that the world's most popular messaging app - which is owned by Facebook - could roll out this change more widely in the future.

As well as the Delete for Everyone change, the site also notes there will be an upcoming feature called WhatsApp Stickers - another idea borrowed from Snapchat.

It's expected that in order to be able to delete a message for longer, you will have to have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your phone when the update arrives. Likewise, the recipients will also have to have the latest version installed.

