Sh100 poultry farming to boost Kisumu economy

| Published Tue, March 6th 2018 at 12:26, Updated March 6th 2018 at 12:37 GMT +3

Woman holding a tray of eggs from her poultry farm (Photo Courtesy)

In summary 1,200 farmers to receive loans and training

The county government will disburse Sh100 million in soft loans to improve chicken rearing

The county government has received Sh100 million from Kenya Industrial Estates to boost poultry farming.

County Trade, Energy and Industrialisation Executive Alice Moraa said the money would benefit farmers in Kisumu's seven constituencies.

"We want to thank KIE for this good gesture that will help reduce food insecurity in the area," said Ms Moraa.

Yesterday, Ruth Odinga, the county's special programme's co-ordinator, termed the project a major milestone in Kisumu's efforts to attain food security.

She described eggs as the world’s wonder food, and urged poultry farmers to take advantage of the funds to rear more birds.

Food security

"We are going to fund both individuals and organised groups to invest in poultry farming for their own food security and commercial purposes,'' said Ms Odinga.

Moraa said the new project would create more demand for poultry products.

The money will be advanced to interested farmers as a soft loan with low interest rates. This will be done to ensure the fund's sustainability.

The loans will attract an interest of not more than three per cent, according to Moraa.

Moraa and Odinga said the new project would address the shortage of poultry products in the county.

Over the years, Kisumu has relied on eggs imported from Uganda as farmers have been unable to supply the 750,000 eggs and 23,000 broilers consumed in the county daily.

But things are expected to change with the new initiative.

"We aim to train about 1,200 farmers and empower them in one year," Moraa said.

The farmers will be trained by Nile Poultry Farms and Lake Basin Development Authority.

Fast food

The funding comes at a time when American fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has promised to order poultry from farmers in Kisumu.

The KFC restaurant is located at United Mall and is currently contracting local poultry farmers to supply chickens instead of ordering them from Nairobi.

The two county government officials said KFC's presence would also boost local farmers’ income due to the growing demand for the fried chicken in the lakeside town.

After Funky Fried Chicken, KFC is the second global fast food outlet to open in Kisumu.

