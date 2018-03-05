Man accused of threatening CS Matiangi detained for five days

| Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 15:09, Updated March 5th 2018 at 15:18 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: A man accused of threatening Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiang’i has been detained for five days to allow police to complete investigation.

Wycliff Asusa Nyaega on Monday appeared before Chief Magistrate Hellen Onkwani where the prosecution requested for five more days to complete the investigation.

In an affidavit filed by Police Officer Gerald Kamwaro, the officers are investigating a case of an alleged offense of threatening breach of peace contrary to section 95(1) of the penal code.

“Asusa was arrested and booked at Parklands Police Station by DCI officers attached to the criminal investigations bureau,” said Kamwaro.

He added that a complainant, Matiang’i had reported to DCI officers from Criminal Investigations bureau having received threatening messages through his mobile number.

The officer added that investigations led to the arrest of Asusa and recovery of a mobile phone with phone a Sim Card.

The prosecution said the sim card will have to be analyzed and messages extracted by the DCI Cyber branch to establish the contents and if it is the one that was used to send the threats.

“The suspect is believed to have acted jointly with others still at large,” said Kamwaro.

The prosecution added that the investigations will also extend to Safaricom to establish the registered subscriber of the sim-card.

They added that the investigations may also lead them to Kisii and Nyamira with a view of arresting others still at large and recover other Mobile Phone handsets allegedly used.

Kamwaro said that if the respondent is released or admitted on bail at this moment and before the recovered sim card is analyzed, he may interfere with the investigations and dispose other phones and sim cards which they intend to recover in case the recovered sim card was not the one used.

“In view of these compelling issues raised herein above, I pray this Honorable Court to allow the application and order the accused person to be remanded at Parklands Police Station for 7 days to complete investigations,” said Kamwaro.