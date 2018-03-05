Kiambu Governor Waititu sues Ngilu over incitement

| Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 14:49, Updated March 5th 2018 at 15:31 GMT +3

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu; her ban on charcoal in Kitui County has elicited mixed reactions

KITUI, KENYA: Charcoal war between Kiambu and Kitui counties is headed to the courts after Governor Ferdinand Waititu sued Charity Ngilu over incitement.

Governor Ngilu has been enforcing charcoal and sand harvesting ban in the county in a move that has seen locals burn two vehicles ferrying charcoal from her county. Ngilu is on record saying that the ban which came to on January 16 will not be lifted despite protests from charcoal traders.

“We are not turning back in this fight against charcoal trade. It does not matter who is protesting or issuing threats. Let them find other places to destroy environment but not Kitui County,” Ngilu said.

The governor further said any moves to intimidate her through government institutions such as the NCIC and DCI will not cow her.

The charcoal ban which led to the burning of a lorry caused heavy traffic jam on the Nairobi-Naivasha highway after transporters closed the road demanding arrest of Ngilu.

The transporters who own Lorries that transport charcoal from Northern Kenya and their drivers accused Ngilu of inciting the youth in the county to burn Lorries carrying charcoal.

The angry demonstrators alleged Ngilu was propelling ethnicity and wondered why the government had not taken any action against her.

Apart from the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, the transporters also blocked Limuru and Mai-Maahiu roads.

Ngilu in January banned burning of charcoal in her county and called for a crackdown on anybody found burning or ferrying charcoal from the area saying that charcoal burning was killing the economy and destroying the environment.

