KFS impounds buses loaded with over 100 bags of illegal charcoal Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Kiambu Governor Waititu sues Ngilu over incitement

By Fredrick Obura | Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 14:49, Updated March 5th 2018 at 15:31 GMT +3
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu; her ban on charcoal in Kitui County has elicited mixed reactions

KITUI, KENYA: Charcoal war between Kiambu and Kitui counties is headed to the courts after Governor Ferdinand Waititu sued Charity Ngilu over incitement.

Governor Ngilu has been enforcing charcoal and sand harvesting ban in the county in a move that has seen locals burn two vehicles ferrying charcoal from her county. Ngilu is on record saying that the ban which came to on January 16 will not be lifted despite protests from charcoal traders.

ALSO READ: Irate youths burn vehicle transporting charcoal in Kitui

“We are not turning back in this fight against charcoal trade. It does not matter who is protesting or issuing threats. Let them find other places to destroy environment but not Kitui County,” Ngilu said.

The governor further said any moves to intimidate her through government institutions such as the NCIC and DCI will not cow her.

The charcoal ban which led to the burning of a lorry caused heavy traffic jam on the Nairobi-Naivasha highway after transporters closed the road demanding arrest of Ngilu.

The transporters who own Lorries that transport charcoal from Northern Kenya and their drivers accused Ngilu of inciting the youth in the county to burn Lorries carrying charcoal.

The angry demonstrators alleged Ngilu was propelling ethnicity and wondered why the government had not taken any action against her.

Apart from the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, the transporters also blocked Limuru and Mai-Maahiu roads.

Ngilu in January banned burning of charcoal in her county and called for a crackdown on anybody found burning or ferrying charcoal from the area saying that charcoal burning was killing the economy and destroying the environment.

ALSO READ: Order on imported eggs in Kiambu is repugnant

RELATED TOPICS:
Charity Ngilu
Ferdinand Waititu
Charcoal war
Kiambu
Kitui

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Order on imported eggs in Kiambu is repugnant

Order on imported eggs in Kiambu is repugnant

8-hour ordeal in highway terror

8-hour ordeal in highway terror

Developing: Gridlock along the Naivasha-Nairobi Highway

Developing: Gridlock along the Naivasha-Nairobi Highway

Fire razes Kitui County Government offices

Fire razes Kitui County Government offices

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited