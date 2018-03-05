Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ pre-orders open in Kenya

| Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 13:14, Updated March 5th 2018 at 13:26 GMT +3

Patricia King’ori, Samsung Head of Corporate Marketing & Citizenship, Samsung Electronics East Africa

NAIROBI, KENYA: Following the global release of the Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung Electronics East Africa has opened up pre-orders for the device ahead of its arrival in Kenya forecasted in March 23.

Pre-orders in Kenya for the device opened on March 2, 2018 and will close on March 22, 2018. Consumers who make their pre-order will receive a fast wireless charger stand.

Samsung’s Wireless Charger Convertible, which features a modern, highly versatile design that beautifully blends into just about any home or workplace environment.

Making the announcement, Patricia King’ori, the Head of Corporate Marketing & Citizenship, Samsung Electronics East Africa said the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available in Kenya in Midnight Black, Titanium Gray and a new hue, Lilac Purple colours.

"We continue to evolve our smartphone portfolio to provide our customers with devices that enhance their lives and open the possibilities to new experiences. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are a true depiction of how we communicate share and experience the world today," added Ms. King’ori.