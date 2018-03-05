BREAKING NEWS
US President Donald Trump to review video games in wake of gun violence

By Mirror | Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 10:06, Updated March 5th 2018 at 10:16 GMT +3

Donald Trump is planning to meet with game industry experts to discuss whether video games are fuelling gun violence.

Trump has previously said that violent games may act as the main cause of school shootings.

Speaking on Wednesday, Trump said: “The video games, the movies, the internet stuff is so violent.

“It’s so incredible. I see it. I get to see things that you would be — you’d be amazed at.

“I have a young — very young son who — I look at some of the things he’s watching, and I say, ‘How is that possible?’ And this is what kids are watching.”

Despite a strong backlash after the recent Florida school shooting , Trump has maintained that banning guns in the US will not help the issue.

Instead, he suggests that new rating systems on video games could be the key - something he will discuss with the gaming industry experts.

In a press conference, Sarah Sanders, press secretary at the White House, said: “Next week, [President Trump] will be meeting with members of the video game industry to see what they can do.

“This is going to be an ongoing process. It’s something we don’t expect to change overnight.”

The news comes just two months after a study by researchers from the University of York found no evidence to support a link between video game violence, and aggression in real life.

In a series of experiments with more than 3,000 participants, the researchers showed that video games don’t ‘prime’ players to behave in certain ways.

