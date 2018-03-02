Safaricom goes for experienced hand to head M-Pesa unit

| Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 16:06, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 16:18 GMT +3

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Safaricom has tapped the services of its former employee to head M-Pesa unit.

This is after Safaricom CEO Bobby Collymore unveiled Sitoyo Lopokoiyit as the Director Financial Services.

ALSO READ: Lessons from large corporations

Lopokoiyit replaces Ronald Webb who in June, 2017 quit after a one-year stint as the Director Financial Services.

Since then, Brian Wamatu has been the acting director of financial services.

Lopokoiyit will be in familiar waters having served as Head of M-PESA Strategy and Business Development between July 2011 and September 2015 before he left for his Tanzanian assignment.

In Tanzania, he has been M-Commerce Director at Vodacom Tanzania PLC, where Safaricom’s parent company Vodafone has a controlling stake.

The announcement was made on Friday to Safaricom employees by Collymore.

“I am pleased to announce that Sitoyo Lopokoiyit will be coming back to Safaricom as Director Financial Services effective 1st of March 2018,” said Collymore.

“As many of you know, Sitoyo first joined Safaricom in July 2011 as Head of M-PESA Strategy and Business Development, a role he held until September 2015 after which he moved to Vodacom Tanzania as Director M-Commerce,” added Collymore.

This development has left Wamatu without a clear role, with Safaricom CEO noting that his role will be announced “in due course.”

ALSO READ: Secrets: How I went from hawker to 200 M-Pesa outlets

“I would also like to say a big thank you to Brian Wamatu for the leadership he has provided to the team during the period he has been acting in the role of Director Financial Services,” said Collymore, noting that Wamatu has played a key role in the launch of Thibitisha, an initiative aimed at driving reduction of calls at the Call Centre.

“He has also guided the team in the launch of M-PESA Express focusing on online payments and the inclusion of M-PESA in the Safaricom App. I will announce Brian’s new role in due course.”