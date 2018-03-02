Sh22 billion for new government system Next Story
Trade among agenda of US Secretary in Kenya visit

By Fredrick Obura | Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 12:16, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 12:22 GMT +3
Donald Trump Welcomes Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (Left)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya has been listed alongside five other African countries to be visited by US President Donald Trump’s top Diplomat Rex Tillerson.

In the March 6-13 visit, Tillerson is expected to discuss investment and trade, terrorism, good governance and peace and security with the officials of Chad, Nigeria, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya.

“Secretary Tillerson will meet with the leadership in each country, as well as the leadership of the African Union based in Addis Ababa,” said a communication from US department of State.

Donald Trump
Rex Tillerson

