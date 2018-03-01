Scholarship: KCB to train 10,000 entrepreneurs

| Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 16:51, Updated March 1st 2018 at 16:55 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: The KCB Foundation targets to train 10,000 budding entrepreneurs in the latest recruitment drive of its 2jiajiri programme.

KCB Foundation Executive Director Jane Mwangi said the drive seeks to create jobs and wealth through targeted development of skills in the informal sector.

The foundation said on Thursday that this year’s programme targets beneficiaries in agribusiness, automotive engineering, beauty and personal care, building and construction, and domestic services at various technical training institutions in Nairobi, Machakos, Kilifi, Nakuru, Nyeri, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, and Mombasa counties. Interviews will be conducted across the country from March 5 to 10.