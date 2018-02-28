Carrefour adds fifth store at Sarit Centre

| Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 08:57, Updated February 28th 2018 at 09:06 GMT +3

Uchumi exits Sarit Centre after 30 years stay

NAIROBI, KENYA: French retailer Carrefour will open a new hypermarket that will be located at the ground floor of Sarit Centre mall in Westlands, replacing struggling Uchumi Supermarkets.

The shop becomes the fifth in addition to the four at The Hub in Karen, Two Rivers Mall, Thika Road Mall and The Junction.

It will open its doors to customers in April and will initially operate using the partial selling area model, similar to what Carrefour has applied in its TRM and Junction stores, at the 35-year-old mall.

Franck Moreau, Country Manager, at Majid Al Futtaim – Retail Kenya said, “We are elated to be making our entry into Westlands area, which we consider to be very strategic for our business. The Carrefour store at Sarit Centre, gives us an opportunity to present our differentiated services to thousands of customers who visit this mall every day, due to its prime location.”

The location of the store at the ground floor of the mall will however be temporary, as Carrefour has already signed up as one of the first clients at the new wing of the mall, which is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

“We are privileged to have partnered with the mall owners before the completion of the new wing, making it possible to influence the design of the space to suit our specifications and international standards. This has resulted in significant savings in creating the space for the fit out and will also reduce the time it takes to open the store,” said Moreau.

When fully operational, the Carrefour store at the Sarit Centre will offer 30,000 food and non-food items, and host specialist sections such as, fresh produce, groceries, a fresh bakery, and a butchery.