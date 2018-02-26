Africa’s largest tourism trade fair now open for registration

| Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 25th 2018 at 22:13 GMT +3

The Inkhosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa. [Photo: Gideon Maundu/Standard]

The continent’s largest tourism trade fair, Africa’s Travel Indaba, is now open for registration. The annual event, previously known as Indaba, will run from May 8-10 under the banner “Africa’s Stories, Your Success” at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban.

Owned and managed by South African Tourism, Africa’s Travel Indaba has over the past 37 years established itself as the continent’s premier tourism trade show.

"We are excited to be moving into 2018 with renewed energy and focus following the rebranding of the show as Africa’s Travel Indaba," said South Africa Tourism Chief Executive Sisa Ntshona in a statement.

The event attracts about 7,000 delegates from all over the world annually. Last year, the trade fair attracted more than 1,000 exhibitors from 18 African countries, showcasing an array of travel and tourism offerings to almost 1,500 local and international visitors.

Mr Ntshona said the 2017 event saw more than 20,000 confirmed business matchmaking meetings. At least 700 journalists attended last year's event, greatly elevating the global profile of tourism on the continent.