Amiran Kenya launches new tomato variety

| Published Sat, February 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 13:34 GMT +3

Amiran Kenya has launched a new hybrid tomato variety resistant to bacterial wilt.

According to the agro inputs firm, the ZARA F1. variety is bacterial wilt tolerant for open field production, has good foliage coverage, and is suitable for growth during the dry and rainy sea­sons.

On maturity, it takes 75 to 80 days from transplant to harvesting depending on the prevailing weather.

The Zara Fl variety tomato is available in stockists and costs as follows: 5g (Shl,500), 10g (Sh3,000), 25g (Sh7,000), 50g (Sh14,000).

Douglas Munyao, an agronomist from Amiran Kenya, says 20g of Zara F1 has 10,000 seeds that would be adequate for an acre. He says 30g would be best to provide extra seeds to take care of those that get damaged during transport.