KFC closes most of its UK stores due to chicken shortage

Fast-food chain KFC said on Monday it had been forced to close hundreds of its British stores because of a shortage of chicken.
“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.”
DHL blamed the delivery delays on “operational issues”.
“We are working with KFC and our partners to rectify the situation as a priority and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” a spokeswoman said.