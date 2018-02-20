Centum appoints Bernard Wekulo as the managing director for its Business Solutions

| Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 19th 2018 at 18:59 GMT +3

Bernard Wekulo Nasokho

Logistics firm, Siginon Group has appointed Robin Chumari as the Group ICT Manager.

He is a computer science graduate from Kenyatta University as well as SAP certified consultant. Prior to joining Siginon, he had played key IT roles in various industries, notably media and manufacturing.

He is expected to drive the IT strategy in line with the firm’s overall business growth to be able to achieve the group’s vision to be a world-class logistics firm.

Centum has appointed Bernard Wekulo as the managing director for Centum Business Solutions Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centum Investment Company Plc and as Centum Group Human Resources Director.

He will be replacing Risper Mukoto who took sabbatical leave to pursue other interests. He brings to Centum over 21 years experience in human resource capital finance and shares including at BAT.

KCB has following the Capital Markets Authority regulatory approval appointed Ms Josephine Djirackor as a board member.

Ms Djirackor has specialised in telecommunications engineering, emerging technologies and project management. She has over 14 years’ experience as the co-founder and director of Elris Communications Services Ltd. Group chairman on behalf of the board welcomed Ms Djirackor to KCB Group Plc.