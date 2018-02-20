| Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 19th 2018 at 17:31 GMT +3

Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Catherine Mturi-Wairi

The Mombasa port shrugged off last year’s election jitters to register increased cargo traffic, new figures show.

Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Catherine Mturi-Wairi said the port recorded a 10.9 per cent increase in total cargo throughput from 27.36 million tonnes in 2016 to 30.35 million tonnes last year.

"Container traffic registered an impressive performance with an increase of 98,586 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEUs) or 9.0 per cent," said Ms Mturi during the KPA Corporate Golf Tournament in Machakos County on Sunday.