Mombasa port shrugged off last year’s election jitters to register increased cargo traffic

By Philip Mwakio | Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 19th 2018 at 17:31 GMT +3
Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Catherine Mturi-Wairi

The Mombasa port shrugged off last year’s election jitters to register increased cargo traffic, new figures show.

Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Catherine Mturi-Wairi said the port recorded a 10.9 per cent increase in total cargo throughput from 27.36 million tonnes in 2016 to 30.35 million tonnes last year.

ALSO READ: Cruise ship docks with 800 passengers at Mombasa Port

"Container traffic registered an impressive performance with an increase of 98,586 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEUs) or 9.0 per cent," said Ms Mturi during the KPA Corporate Golf Tournament in Machakos County on Sunday.

