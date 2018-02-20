All set for ‘Lions Den’ new season Next Story
Mobisol outlet is meant to empower off-grid households

By Standard Reporter | Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 19th 2018 at 17:23 GMT +3
Mobisol acquires Lumeter to expand off-grid solar pay

A German-based solar solutions firm has expanded its footprint in Kenya with the launch of a one-stop retail outlet in Migori County.

The Mobisol outlet is meant to empower off-grid households.

The launch of the flagship Mobishop is part of a programme aimed at providing sustainable and affordable energy solutions to East Africa, according to Mobisol's Kenya director of sales and marketing,

Adams Amenya, who added that it would provide solar solutions that extend beyond lighting for households and businesses.

In December last year, Mobisol had installed capacity of 10MW. The Migori County executive for water, natural resources, and energy, Rebecca Ghati, presided over the event.

 

 

Render unto Caesar what belongs to him

Why Bamburi cement shelved cheap solar energy plan

Mobisol announces 10 MW of solar energy

300 households to get free home kits

