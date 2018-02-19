Dates announced for fifth oil and gas summit

| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 16:32, Updated February 19th 2018 at 16:51 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Over 500 senior oil and gas executives are expected to attend the East Africa Oil and Gas Summit and Exhibition (EAOGS 2018) when it returns to Nairobi for its 5th edition this June.

The event will once again provide the platform for ministries and national oil companies to engage with international and local companies and investors to examine significant opportunities present across the region.



With a strong history, backing from more than 400 companies and an insightful programme – real business opportunities are at the heart of EAOGS. It annually features over 35 high level speakers including ministry officials, senior executives and industry experts from NOCs, IOCs, financial institutions, government authorities and embassies, service companies and industry associations with it programme created in close association with its government and industry partners and by an expert

conference production team.

“The timing of EAOGS 2018 is crucial for the sector; the industry is ready to move forward - with a strong Government in place, a recovering oil price, infrastructure, pipeline and refinery plans all moving forward – there has never been a better time to get involved and be right at the forefront of discussions focussed on the opportunities for the industry in this region,” said Charles Kahuthu, Regional Coordinator and CEO of the East African Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (EACCIA), co-organisers of the event