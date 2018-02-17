Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter risks losing seat over fake Treasury Bills Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

EALA legislators raise concern on lake projects

By Kepher Otieno | Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 16:38, Updated February 17th 2018 at 16:43 GMT +3
Some of 600 private fish cages in Lake Victoria's Anyanga beach in Usenge, Siaya county. Public and private partnership projects in fish caging is fast revolutionizing the decades of underutilized Lake Victoria's potential. (Denish Ochieng, Standard)

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Members of Parliament want Lake Victoria resources to be utilised in a sustainable manner.

Scientists have warned that Lake Victoria, Africa's largest freshwater Lake, is under threat due massive pollution and over fishing.

ALSO READ: Kenya climb up IRB table: Shujaa move a place higher on World Series ranking after round four

The concerns informed the debate of more than 20 EALA MPs in Kisumu who visited the LVBC Secretariat on a fact finding mission. The team led by the EALA Northern Corridor Chairman Kasamba Mathias called for action before it is too late.

''It’s of interests to us to trace and see what projects are going on, have been finished and even explore new joint projects that we can do together as we move toward the much hyped East African Federation,’’ he said.

Kisumu governor Prof Anyang' Nyong'o who kicked off the debate told the legislators that they must make it a top priority to legislate laws to revive active use of the Lake and its resources sustainably. Despite billions of shillings that had been sunk into the management and conservation of the Lake, it is sad that the fresh water Lake is facing extinction before it impacts on livelihoods positively.

The MPs were also concerned that Livelihoods stand at the brink of collapse as no alternative income exists for most fishermen.

RELATED TOPICS:
EALA
Lake Victoria
LVBC
basin projects
Northern Corridor

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Shujaa finish sixth after falling to Samoa

Shujaa finish sixth after falling to Samoa

Alarm as China fish threaten to drown Kenya’s fish industry

Alarm as China fish threaten to drown Kenya’s fish industry

Rugby Sevens: With 10 points from Australia, national Sevens team hopes to improve on placing

Rugby Sevens: With 10 points from Australia, national Sevens team hopes to improve on placing

New Zealand thrash Kenya

New Zealand thrash Kenya

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited