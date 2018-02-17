EALA legislators raise concern on lake projects

| Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 16:38, Updated February 17th 2018 at 16:43 GMT +3

Some of 600 private fish cages in Lake Victoria's Anyanga beach in Usenge, Siaya county. Public and private partnership projects in fish caging is fast revolutionizing the decades of underutilized Lake Victoria's potential. (Denish Ochieng, Standard)

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Members of Parliament want Lake Victoria resources to be utilised in a sustainable manner.

Scientists have warned that Lake Victoria, Africa's largest freshwater Lake, is under threat due massive pollution and over fishing.

ALSO READ: Kenya climb up IRB table: Shujaa move a place higher on World Series ranking after round four

The concerns informed the debate of more than 20 EALA MPs in Kisumu who visited the LVBC Secretariat on a fact finding mission. The team led by the EALA Northern Corridor Chairman Kasamba Mathias called for action before it is too late.

''It’s of interests to us to trace and see what projects are going on, have been finished and even explore new joint projects that we can do together as we move toward the much hyped East African Federation,’’ he said.

Kisumu governor Prof Anyang' Nyong'o who kicked off the debate told the legislators that they must make it a top priority to legislate laws to revive active use of the Lake and its resources sustainably. Despite billions of shillings that had been sunk into the management and conservation of the Lake, it is sad that the fresh water Lake is facing extinction before it impacts on livelihoods positively.

The MPs were also concerned that Livelihoods stand at the brink of collapse as no alternative income exists for most fishermen.