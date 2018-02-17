Corrupt officers lock out youth from State tenders, report says

| Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 16th 2018 at 21:35 GMT +3

Most ministries and parastatal have not lived up to a requirement by law which compels them to grant youth, women and disabled persons 30 per cent of all State tenders.

According to a new report on the Impact of Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) in Kenya, youth, women and disabled persons who should get preferential treatment when it comes to awarding State tenders, have only received 7.7 per cent of these tenders.

This is a far cry from the 30 per cent that the law says they should get. The survey covers a period of four years and was carried out by Hivos, an organisation that watches good governance practices in East Africa.

“A sample of tenders worth Sh5 million and above, issued between 2013 – 2016, show that only 7.71 per cent of tenders were awarded under AGPO in that period. This proportion is significantly lower than the prescribed 30 per cent specified by law,” the report notes.

Further, during that period, of the 2,232 tenders the State floated, only 172 were awarded to AGPO registered firms.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who was responsible for crafting the AGPO Law in 2015, blamed the poor uptake of State tenders by these marginalised groups mostly on corrupt procurement officers in ministries who divert tenders meant for AGPO-listed firms to other companies which can offer kickbacks.

“AGPO started as a presidential decree in 2013 when President Uhuru Kenyatta verbally requested government institutions to set aside 30 per cent of their tenders to marginalised groups. I took it upon myself to entrench it in law in 2015 while a nominated parliamentarian. But there are so many problems beginning with corruption in state procurement offices that are locking out genuinely marginalised people,” Mr Sakaja said in an interview.

The Nairobi Senator further said the Treasury was also to blame for failing to adequately support the AGPO secretariat which falls under its wings.

The secretariat according to Sakaja is poorly staffed and lacks the capacity to ensure that the provisions of the AGPO Law are implemented.

Hivos Regional Director for East Africa Mendi Njonjo explained that even the AGPO-registered companies that get the tenders suffer because of late payments after delivery.

Also, Ms Njonjo averred that many AGPO-listed firms hardly understand the tendering process, a function that Treasury had promised to educate these firms about.

“Again, you will find that most of these tenders are in construction related businesses, while most AGPO businesses are in the service sector, specifically trade,” Ms Njonjo said.

Another disturbing realisation is that the biggest beneficiaries of AGPO are companies in Nairobi, locking out those operating in rural areas.

TENDERPRENUERS

“Nairobi records the highest number of AGPO registered firms at 67 per cent. Mombasa follows with 6 per cent, and then Kiambu with 5 per cent,” the report notes.

The findings come at a time when reports of public contracting and procurement anomalies have been reported specifically in Nairobi County, with acquisitions of illegal contracting, conflict of interest, flouting of oversight requirements being cited.

“It is strange that Nairobi County which got Sh15 billion from the exchequer is now being asked to pay Sh60 billion to tenderprenuers, a figure much bigger than what it received from the national government,” Sakaja said.

