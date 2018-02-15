FAO to train extension officers to compact fall army-worm

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 12:56, Updated February 15th 2018 at 13:14 GMT +3

FAO national crops officer Dr Wilson Ronno (left) and Gabriel Rugalema, FAO representative in Kenya (right) during a training of extension officers in Nakuru. February 13, 2018. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has set aside Sh50 million to boost the fight against the fall armyworms that continue to damage farms.

The money will be used to train 90 extension officers in at least 42 counties on the best way to counter the pests.

Gabriel Rugalema, the FAO representative in Kenya, said they launched the initiative after the country reported losses of one million bags of maize last season following an armyworm infestation.

“The country is working towards food security but unfortunately, farmers are incurring losses because of the deadly worm. This is why FAO is training extension officers, who will be able to help farmers fight the worm,” said Mr Rugalema in Nakuru town yesterday.

The extension officers will in turn equip farmers with skills to keep the armyworms away.

Adulterated chemicals

"One of the major challenges reported in fighting the worm was the use of inappropriate or adulterated chemicals, and spraying at inappropriate times. The worm is active in the early morning and in the evening. This is the appropriate time to spray but most farmers did not have that knowledge,” said Rugalema.

Besides maize, fall armyworms also attack sorghum, rice, millet, wheat and barley. Pasture grasses such as Bermuda, hay and Napier are not spared