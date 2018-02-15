Firm launches new fertiliser variety for coffee farmers Next Story
Farmers lease out farms due to unpredictable maize prices Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Smart Harvest

FAO to train extension officers to compact fall army-worm

By Mercy Kahenda | Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 12:56, Updated February 15th 2018 at 13:14 GMT +3
FAO national crops officer Dr Wilson Ronno (left) and Gabriel Rugalema, FAO representative in Kenya (right) during a training of extension officers in Nakuru. February 13, 2018. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has set aside Sh50 million to boost the fight against the fall armyworms that continue to damage farms.

The money will be used to train 90 extension officers in at least 42 counties on the best way to counter the pests.

ALSO READ: I quit teaching, now I reap big from poultry farming

Gabriel Rugalema, the FAO representative in Kenya, said they launched the initiative after the country reported losses of one million bags of maize last season following an armyworm infestation.

“The country is working towards food security but unfortunately, farmers are incurring losses because of the deadly worm. This is why FAO is training extension officers, who will be able to help farmers fight the worm,” said Mr Rugalema in Nakuru town yesterday.

The extension officers will in turn equip farmers with skills to keep the armyworms away.

Adulterated chemicals

"One of the major challenges reported in fighting the worm was the use of inappropriate or adulterated chemicals, and spraying at inappropriate times. The worm is active in the early morning and in the evening. This is the appropriate time to spray but most farmers did not have that knowledge,” said Rugalema.

Besides maize, fall armyworms also attack sorghum, rice, millet, wheat and barley. Pasture grasses such as Bermuda, hay and Napier are not spared

RELATED TOPICS:
ood and Agriculture Organisation
FAO
armyworms
Farming

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

How costly blunder almost killed my fish project

How costly blunder almost killed my fish project

Oh yes! I rear maggots, cows, fish all at the same time

Oh yes! I rear maggots, cows, fish all at the same time

I built my castle from coffee profits

I built my castle from coffee profits

I keep ornamental birds because day-old chick fetches Sh1,000

I keep ornamental birds because day-old chick fetches Sh1,000

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart Harvest

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited