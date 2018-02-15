Commercial Bank of Africa warns customers of service disruption Next Story
Why Senator Kihika plans a demo over SGR contractor

By Anthony Gitonga | Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 11:08, Updated February 15th 2018 at 11:16 GMT +3
Some of the workers involved in the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Naivasha

NAKURU, KENYA: Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika has put on notice the Chinese contractor involved in the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Naivasha for ignoring locals in employment opportunities.

Kihaki said that she would raise the issue in the senate adding that she was ready to lead a major demonstration against the contractor if no action taken.

The demands emerging details that the department of public health had served the contractor with a 14 day notice to address the issue of sanitation around the Satellite site in Mai Mahiu area.

The move by the senator comes in the wake of an outcry by area residents and leaders that they had not benefited from job opportunities and tenders since the project started.

Speaking in Naivasha, Kihika accused the contractor of ferrying the same workers who had worked in the Mombasa route to Naivasha terming it unacceptable.

“We are putting the contractor on notice that we shall not seat back and watch as he gives area residents a raw deal and we are demanding job opportunities for our youths,” she said.

