Businessman seeks justice after sh10 million loss due to forceful eviction

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 09:06, Updated February 15th 2018 at 09:10 GMT +3

Some of them men who claimed they were police officers removing Khan's goods from his business premise on Kandara Road in Kileleshwa. [Josphat Thiong'o, Standard]

In summary According to Meddy Khan, the gun-brandishing men claimed to be police officers, but did not produce any identification

Rent Tribunal had ordered the trader to remain at the premises

Meddy Khan, an elderly businessman from Kandara Road in Kileleshwa, scratches his head, trying to figure out what to do next.

He sits quietly pondering his next course of action after suffering loss of goods worth more than Sh10 million at the hands of the people meant to uphold the law.

Does he report the matter to the same ‘police’ officers who invaded his business, destroyed his premises, and evictedhim or does he continue to suffer in silence and move to another place?

Armed with payment receipts, photos of the individuals who evicted him, and a court order, he proceeds to the OCS’s office with the hope that he will be reinstated in his business premises.

Forceful entry

“Is there any law that protects Kenyans in this country? Never have I defaulted on rent but I was thrown out without any explanation,” exclaimed Khan.

Trouble began last week when gun-wielding individuals forced their way into his business premises. They trashed the place and destroyed goods worth millions. The businessman sells refrigerators and other electronic goods.

Khan operates from a council house owned by Vincent Hagano, a former employee of Kenya Railways who sublets the premises to Khan.

Accompanied by a woman who claimed to be from Kenya Railways, the ‘goons’ cut padlocks and forced their way into the premises, harassing the staff.

Although the invaders, who were in plain clothes, claimed to be police officers, they did not provide any documentation to prove their identity.

“We will arrest you immediately if you do not comply and leave the premises,” barked one of the officers, Khan recalled.

“We have been paying rent of Sh93,000 directly to Kenya Railways, so I don’t understand why they are evicting us,” said Khan.

According to Khan, the officers proceeded to throw his goods out on the roadside, where they were damaged and vandalised.

At the Kileleshwa Police Station he recorded a statement, OB NO 21 of 06/02/2018.

This was not his first experience with an eviction squad. On December 13 last year, a group of about 20 men armed with guns raided the business premises and threw out Khan's goods.

He reported the matter to the Rent Tribunal, which ordered his reinstatement.

“It is hereby ordered that the tenant continue paying rent as usual and the OCS Kileleshwa Police Station ensure compliance and that peace prevails,” read the tribunal’s order dated January 3, 2018.

The hearing of the matter is set for March 1, 2018.

