Sh1.1b Lamu road set for completion next year

| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 11:59, Updated February 14th 2018 at 12:18 GMT +3

LAMU, KENYA: Lamu County's first ever stretch of 15 kilometre tarmacked road is set for completion by November 2019.

This is according to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA).

Already 10 per cent of the civil works of the sh 1.1 billion already completed within Mokowe area which is the seat of power for Lamu County.

A 1.7 kilometre stretch has been completed, giving new lease of life to the town known for its dusty roads.

During a site visit, KURA Acting Director for Policy and compliance, Abdulrashid Mohammed said that the present roads project is on schedule and within the plan.

Mohamed said that the 15 kilometres design for the Mokowe road is being adhered to by the contractor being that it is built in an area that has never had a road network before.

He however stated that the project still faces the challenge of encroachment by some private land owners, though he added that moving the encroachers should not be too hard.

Lamu County commissioner, Gilbert Kitiyo had earlier stated that Mokowe area is one of the major areas in Lamu being affected by encroachment and invasion targeting government land.

“Encroachment on parts of the road is a challenge to the road contractor, although the county commissioner has already been engaged to ensure that the squatter make way for the road to be laid,” Mohammed stated.

Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha, who received the KURA delegation in his office during a courtesy call, termed the Mokowe roads project as a milestone for Lamu, adding that the urban road network in Mokowe will help in modernising the new county administrative capital.

Twaha said that he expects more road network expansion in the county in light of the LAPSSET project whose success he noted hinges on a good road network to go hand in hand with the port.

He also stated that there were ongoing road works with clearing of bushes still being carried out on certain sections of the Lamu-Witu road.

“The contractor assigned to do the main highway has assured us that the highway will be completed in 18 months,” the governor said.

He said that the Lamu-Witu road contractor has been provided with adequate security, to ensure completion of the highway which he said will help improve security in Lamu County.