Tanzania intercepts 5000 chicks from Kenya in illegal import racket

| Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 16:21, Updated February 13th 2018 at 16:28 GMT +3

Tanzanian

NAIROBI, KENYA: Tanzanian government has confiscated illegal imports at the Namanga border in Longido District, Arusha Region.

The goods which include 5000 tonnes of sugar, salt, 18 bags of tea leaves, 5000 chicks and 416 trays of eggs will be destroyed while those found to be fit for consumption donated to schools and other learning institutions, Tanzanian media reports.

According to Daily News the illegal consignments included chewable khat drugs and were being smuggled by three traders from Kenya to Tanzania.

The three traders lacked official documents for importation or tax clearance.

Last year Tanzanian government impounded over 6000 chicks worth Sh12.5 million at Namanga border town before being burnt.

It was reported that the destruction of the consignment came in the wake of illegal imports and fear of the spread of bird flu.

Dar authorities said last year’s destruction of the birds was in line with the country’s Animal Disease Act, 2003.