Man accused of stealing Sh13.5m Sacco money released on bond

| Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 14:29, Updated February 12th 2018 at 14:36 GMT +3

ELDORET, KENYA: An Eldoret court has slapped a man suspected to have stolen Sh13.5 million from his employer with a bond of Sh1.5 million bond ahead of the hearing of the case.

Elijah Kipkorir Kotut was arraigned before Eldoret Chief Magistrate Charles Obultsa on charges of stealing from Ainabkoi Farmers Savings, Credit and Co-operative Society in Uasin Gishu contravening section 281 of the penal code.

The accused is alleged to have stolen the amount from the institution where he had been employed as a manager.

He is claimed to have swindled the money on diverse dates between October 26, 2013 and September 27, 2016 when he served as the manager of the farmers’ Sacco.

Kotut was arrested on January 19 and arraigned in court where he denied the charges and was remanded in police custody after an audit at the Sacco revealed a significant amount of funds disappeared when the accused served as the manager.

Appearing during the mention of the matter, Kotut pleaded with the court to reduce the bailout terms saying he could not afford the Sh1.5 million bond.

However, Mr Obulutsa turned down the request, saying the bond terms were favourable in consideration of the amount alleged to have been lost by the Sacco.

“The court has considered the request of the accused person but reiterates the bond terms are very favourable, the complainants say they have lost Sh13.5 million which is a huge amount and we need a commitment for the accused to appear in court,” said Obulutsa.

The magistrate set the hearing of the matter on February 20, to allow the accused person to acquire services of a lawyer to represent him in the case which has four prosecution witnesses.

