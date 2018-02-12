Safaricom officials summoned in court over Garissa University terror attack case

| Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 14:06, Updated February 12th 2018 at 14:17 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Two Safaricom Liaison officers were on Monday summoned to appear in court to explain why they have failed to avail a witness in Garrissa University terror attack case.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi summoned the companies’ liaison officer Inspector Rabala and superior liaison officer Weldon Siongok to appear in court on Tuesday at 2.00 PM.

The directive was issued after Prosecutor Dancun Ondimu told the court that Safaricom has not been co-operative since last year.

“This is a 2014 matter and despite the seriousness of the offense, the company has decided to be non-cooperative,” said Ondimu.

He added that Safaricom had promised to avail an engineer who could explain the call data produced in court and simplify it.

Ondimu added that a representative from Safaricom was in court but after he briefed her about what is expected she just left the court leaving behind someone to represent her.

"My effort to get in touch with general officer Weldon Siongok and Inspector Rabala has also been in vain," said Ondimu.

Lawyer Kennedy Ngaila who was holding brief for Safaricom representative said the Company was seeking for 14-days so that they can look for a witness who has enough technical knowledge.

Defense lawyer Mwita Chacha said that the prosecution is delaying the matter because they could have availed another witness if that for Safaricom was not ready.

“Since the court had ordered the matter to proceed today, the court should not allow more adjournments,” said Chacha.

Director of Public Prosecution accused the telecommunications firm of sabotaging a terrorism case where five people are charged over the Garisaa University terror attack that claimed 149 lives.

Prosecution accused Safaricom of treating the criminal matter casually despite seriousness of the matter.

In the case, five men have been charged in connection with an attack by Somali Islamist gunmen on Garissa University.

The five are Tanzanian national Rashid Charles Mberesero (L) stands inside the dock with Osman Abdi Dakane (2nd L), Sahal Diriye Hussein (C), Hassan Aden Hassan (2nd R) and Mohamed Abdi Abikar

It is alleged that they killed two security guards before storming Lecturer Room Hall where the students were having morning prayers.

Anunda showed the court photos of the four terrorists Killed. They had AK 47 rifles and ammunition.

