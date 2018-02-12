KFCB Boss puts matatus screening pornographic videos on notice

| Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 11:10, Updated February 12th 2018 at 11:21 GMT +3

An illustration of a Kenyan matatu

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenya Film Classification Board is cracking down on public service vehicles screening pornographic content.

According to the board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, the crackdown follows complaints from the public. According to the board, some of the PSVs have become a nuisance screening, obscene content and playing loud music, violating the rights of passengers.

Operators who wish to continue screening videos will have to get a licence at a cost of Sh2,000.

Similar operation resulted in the seizure of a notorious PSV matatu plying the Mtwapa-GPO route on February 6, this year.

The clampdown began after a matatu crew harassed two passengers for protesting against playing of obscene music videos on Sunday afternoon.

One of the passengers sent a text message to KFCB Coast Region Manager Bonventure Kioko who swung into action.

Jason Murimi, who is the complainant, said he was with his family, including a 10-year-old daughter, when the obscene music video was playing. “Inside, together with other passengers, we protested and asked the driver to stop playing the video but he refused. Imagine what my children saw. This is madness,” said Murimi.

Kenya law prohibits exhibition of unclassified video content contrary to section 12 (1) and (2) of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222.