Operations at JKIA resume after Sunday night’s incident

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 10:25, Updated February 12th 2018 at 11:58 GMT +3
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi. .[Photo by Edward Kiplimo/Standard]

At least four flights were Sunday evening diverted from the Jomo Kenyatta International after a plane stalled on the runway for almost an hour.

The Phoenix plane that was flying from Ukunda, Kwale County, encountered a hitch on the runway following issues with its landing gear, officials said.

Kenya Airports Authority officials said emergency services at the Airport responded swiftly and managed to clear the runway and flight operations resumed after 40 minutes.

Those affected were two Kenya Airways and one Emirates flights to Mombasa.

Many travelers and those receiving them were frustrated by the event. They went to the social media to air their anger and frustrations.

Earlier in the morning, a body of a stowaway was found in a KQ flight from Kinshasa. The flight had landed when the body was discovered.

“He seemed to have frozen there and died. The body was discovered after the plane had landed,” said a witness at the airport.

Such cases are common where bodies of stowaways are found on flights after landing. This gives an indication of many people trying to escape from one place to the other for greener pastures.

